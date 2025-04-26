80°
Storage facility building likely a total loss after fire Saturday afternoon

Saturday, April 26 2025
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters were called to a two-alarm fire at a storage facility on South Choctaw Drive. 

The fire happened at a storage facility at 13030 South Choctaw. Google lists that address as Square Space Storage.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said there were no injuries and that there was no information on a possible cause. The building, which contained the C and D units, and its contents are likely a total loss. 

