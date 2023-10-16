55°
Steve Ensminger: 'I'm looking forward to throwing it'

5 years 3 months 5 days ago Tuesday, July 10 2018 Jul 10, 2018 July 10, 2018 4:02 PM July 10, 2018 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Mike Gaither

BATON ROUGE, LA - With the skepticism continuing to grow by the national media and LSU fans, one thing continues to remain a huge unknown. What will the LSU offense look like in 2018?

"In my opinion it's going to be a little unpredictable," said new offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger. "I want to be in multiple sets, I want to be able to go fast, I want to use tempo."

With no proven tailback, Ensminger has made it clear this off-season, that LSU wants to take a fair share of shots down field in 2018.

"The teams that have explosive plays usually win," Ensiminger said. "You have to have six or seven explosive plays during the course of the game. In this league you're not going to line up and take it 80-yards by running it and methodically moving it down field. We practice it everyday throwing the ball deep, we practice throwing the inside route. Look I played quarterback, I'm looking forward to throwing it."   

