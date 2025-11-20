Statewide scholastic performance rises to record highs as BESE reports fourth consecutive year of gains

BATON ROUGE — Performance in Louisiana schools rose to record highs in a new report released Thursday by the Louisiana State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.

The statewide performance score for the 2024-25 school year rose to 80.9, up more than five points from 2021, on the School and District Performance Scores report. According to BESE, the new results reflect the fourth straight year of statewide improvement.

Statewide, 44% of elementary and middle schools earned an A or B, and 70% of high schools earned an A or B.

Overall, 21% of schools earned a letter grade of A, 31% earned a B, 32% earned a C, 12% earned a D and 4% earned an F.

The East Baton Rouge Parish School District, in particular, improved its score by 2.3 points, scoring a 72.4, the highest district performance score in the school system's history. The increase continued the trend from previous years, marking the third consecutive year of increases.

Twelve schools in East Baton Rouge Parish improved by a letter grade, with the district, in total, earning four A grades and five B grades. The data also placed the current graduation rate at the highest it has ever been in the district.

West Feliciana Parish's schools ranked as the best in the state for the second consecutive year, scoring a 97.7%. This is slightly down from its 2024 score of 98.3%.

The ratings for each school district in the capital region can be found below:

- Ascension Parish: A

- East Baton Rouge Parish: C

- East Feliciana Parish: B

- Iberville Parish: B

- Livingston Parish: A

- Pointe Coupee Parish: C

- St. Helena Parish: D

- St. James Parish: B

- St. John the Baptist Parish: C

- St. Mary Parish: B

- Tangipahoa Parish: C

- West Baton Rouge Parish: B

- West Feliciana Parish: A

- Zachary Community School District: A

- City of Baker School District: D

- Central Community School District: A

- Recovery District-Baton Rouge: D

The full results can be found here.

“Louisiana’s students continue to demonstrate what they can accomplish when expectations remain high and the right supports are in place,” Board President Ronnie Morris said. “These results reflect the dedication found in classrooms across our state. As BESE leads the transition to a more transparent and rigorous accountability system, we will continue working to ensure every student is positioned for long-term success. Our progress is also strengthened by the alignment of education policy with Louisiana’s workforce needs, supported by the collective efforts of educators, the Legislature, and business and industry leaders who are unified in preparing students for the jobs of today and the opportunities of tomorrow.”

The newest performance results are the last set of scores calculated using the current accountability formula, which has been in place since 1999.

Grow. Achieve. Thrive., an updated system designed to provide clearer information to families and more accurately reflect student readiness for college, careers and military service, will be implemented for results starting in 2026.