Statewide panel looks for ways to protect college students from misuse of artificial intelligence

BATON ROUGE - University and state leaders met at the Capitol Tuesday with a focus on protecting college students from the misuse of artificial intelligence.

Since 2021, the Power-Based Violence review panel has met throughout the year to improve how Title IX and violence are handled on college campuses, and before the legislative session, this group says it wants to crack down on improper use of new technology.

Brianna Golden Phillips is the Director of Government Affairs for the Board of Regents and said the task force was created four years ago "to see if there is a way to break away from the campus culture, with respect to sexual assault on campus."

The discussion turned to an incident that happened at a middle school in Lafourche Parish, where a middle school student created AI-generated nude images of another student.

"You don't even know what's real or fake anymore; everything looks like what it is," Golden Phillips said.

For college campuses, it was suggested that universities flag search terms so that when an image is created, universities can track down who is responsible.

Experts say the hardest part will be getting ahead of the emerging tech.

"I don't think that there's a way to get ahead of it. I think that the technology is emerging way quicker than anybody can sort of take note of," Consultant Alisha Carter Harris said. "It's really like the wild, wild west."