State wildlife agents police waterways during busy holiday weekend

MAUREPAS - State wildlife agents hit the waterways this holiday weekend, keeping boaters in line and safe.

"Life jackets on the children. Nobody's doing anything silly in the boat, jumping out of the while there are in motion," said Sgt. Terry Hicks with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

The agents are especially keeping an eye out for those who are impaired while behind the wheel of their boat, which is an offense that is more serious than you may think.

"Operating a vessel while intoxicated carries the same penalties as if they were on the highway. You'll be booked into jail, your driver's license is taken," Sgt. Hicks said.

But that is not all law enforcement agents do during the Fourth of July weekend.

They are also conducting a public relations campaign, by giving youngsters 'I got caught wearing my life jacket' t-shirts, which is also a reminder for parents.

"It gives the parents a little lesson. Keeps them up the date on the laws, under seventeen, they have to wear life jackets the whole time," Sgt. Hicks said.

Wildlife officials say even though some DUI tickets were given out to boaters during the holiday weekend there were no reports of serious boating accidents.