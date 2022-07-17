91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
State trooper fired gun at charging vehicle in New Orleans Saturday night

Sunday, July 17 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - A state trooper reportedly fired a gun at a vehicle charging toward police Saturday night.

State Police said the incident happened around 9:30 p.m. in the New Orleans East area while troopers responded to a reckless driving complaint.

Upon arriving, police conducted a traffic stop of the suspected reckless driver at the intersection of US Hwy 90 (Chef Menteur Highway) and Downman Road.

Troopers were approaching the vehicle on foot when the driver attempted to speed away and charged in the direction of police, leading one trooper to fire his gun.

The driver was later stopped and arrested that night, according to police.

No one was injured in the incident.

