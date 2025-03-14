79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

State treasurer delivers unclaimed property check to Baton Rouge resident

2 hours 39 minutes 23 seconds ago Friday, March 14 2025 Mar 14, 2025 March 14, 2025 9:21 AM March 14, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - The state treasurer delivered a $12,000 check to a Baton Rouge resident who has unclaimed property Thursday. 

State treasurer John Fleming met with the Baton Rouge Roundtable Thursday to talk about the accomplishments of the Louisiana Department of Treasury, which included the returning of unclaimed property to state residents. 

During the meeting, Fleming presented Karla Houston with a check for $12,218. Houston was the rightful owner of these funds, Fleming said. 

“One in six individuals in Louisiana has unclaimed property, with claims averaging $900," Fleming said. "It is your money; we want you to claim it.”

Trending News

You can see if you have unclaimed property here

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days