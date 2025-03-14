79°
Early voting for March 29 election for amendments, St. George officials on ballot starts Saturday
BATON ROUGE — Early voting for the March 29 election starts on Saturday.
Voters across the state will be able to go to polling locations from Mar. 15 to Mar. 22—excluding Sunday, Mar. 16—to vote on four amendments that will revise the state's constitution with a litany of changes to the state tax code and allow lawmakers to expand the list of felony offenses for which juveniles can be tried as adults and other changes.
Voters in St. George will also vote on the city's first elected councilmembers, mayor and other public officials when polls open early on Saturday.
Polls will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.. For a list of early voting locations, visit the Secretary of State's website.
