State seeking volunteers for Louisiana Book Festival
BATON ROUGE - The State Library is looking for volunteers to help put on its annual book festival, a "flagship celebration of readers, writers, and their books."
The Louisiana Book Festival is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 28, and those interested can participate in downtown Baton Rouge at the State Library of Louisiana, the State Capitol, the Capitol Park Museum and nearby locations.
"The Louisiana Book Festival offers you a chance to meet exceptional writers, find new books to read, and enjoy thought-provoking presentations. Whether you're young or old, enjoy puzzling over a good mystery, have a thirst for history, can't get enough of poetry, or love to cook up some great Louisiana dishes, our national award winning event has something for every book lover."
Those looking to volunteer can follow this link and fill out the form at the bottom of the page.
