State Representative Stephanie Hilferty announces candidacy for Louisiana Public Service Commission District 1

BATON ROUGE — State Representative Stephanie Hilferty announced her candidacy for the Louisiana Public Service Commission District 1 on Monday.

Hilferty, a Republican, previously helped reform the New Orleans Sewage and Water Board, increasing oversight and improving transparency by fighting against unfair bill practices.

"In 2026, no one should fear losing power for weeks after a storm," Hilferty wrote in a press release. "Just as I’ve asked the tough questions to expose the failures on the Sewerage and Water Board, I’ll hold the companies the LPSC regulates accountable, too.”

The seat Hilferty aims to claim is currently held by Republican Eric Skrmetta, who is running for the U.S. Senate against Senator Bill Cassidy.

The crowded field of Republicans in the race for Cassidy's seat includes Cassidy himself, State Treasurer John Fleming, State Sen. Blake Miguez, St. Tammany Parish Councilwoman Kathy Seiden and Louisiana State Rep. Julie Emerson, along with Democrats Jamie Davis Jr. and Tracie Burke.

Representative Julia Letlow also entered the race following an endorsement from President Donald Trump.

Qualifying for the Louisiana Public Service Commission election begins Wednesday.