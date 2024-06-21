State representative calls for revamped AMBER alert system after delay

BATON ROUGE - After an incomplete AMBER alert application delayed a notice being sent out to the state for reports of missing children, a local representative is calling on the governor to push for reform.

The AMBER alert for missing girls Erin and Jalie Brunett was delayed by three hours due to an incomplete application. Representative Dixon McMakin believes the system to apply for and send out an AMBER alert needs a revamp after the incident.

"Every second every minute is so crucial in this process," McMakin said. "If there is any way we can reduce that, make it more efficient, more effective to where we can help people in the state of Louisiana, it's worth looking into that."

McMakin sent a letter to the governor's office Thursday calling for Jeff Landry to invest time and resources into a modernization of the AMBER alert process. Currently, law enforcement must fill out a PDF document and email or fax it to relevant authorities, leaving room for error.

A digitization of the process that does not allow officials to continue without all necessary information would expedite the process.

The timeline for the AMBER alert system in the Brunett case showed three hours passed between the initial request for an AMBER alert from state police started to be filled out and the actual push notification being sent to the state.

"Anytime we have an old system, we need to look into how we can make it modern, more efficient, and more effective."