State Rep. Larry Selders charged with DWI; spotted doing burnouts near LSU campus

BATON ROUGE - State Representative Larry Selders was arrested by troopers early Sunday morning when he was spotted doing burnouts near LSU's campus.

State Police said Selders was spotted near the corner of East Boyd and Burbank drives speeding and doing burnouts around 2 a.m.

Troopers said Selders took a field sobriety test and was arrested for DWI, reckless operation and driving under suspension.

Reports said Selders was taken to the LSU Police Department to take a breathalyzer that found him to be over the legal limit. Selders was taken to jail and released on a summons.

Selders has been in office for two years as a representative for District 67, which covers part of Baton Rouge.