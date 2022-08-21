79°
Latest Weather Blog
State Rep. Larry Selders charged with DWI; spotted doing burnouts near LSU campus
BATON ROUGE - State Representative Larry Selders was arrested by troopers early Sunday morning when he was spotted doing burnouts near LSU's campus.
State Police said Selders was spotted near the corner of East Boyd and Burbank drives speeding and doing burnouts around 2 a.m.
Troopers said Selders took a field sobriety test and was arrested for DWI, reckless operation and driving under suspension.
Reports said Selders was taken to the LSU Police Department to take a breathalyzer that found him to be over the legal limit. Selders was taken to jail and released on a summons.
Trending News
Selders has been in office for two years as a representative for District 67, which covers part of Baton Rouge.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One person shot outside LSU dorm overnight in reported armed robbery
-
Guns for gas: Firearm owners exchange weapons for gas cards during buy-back...
-
Southern WR Chandler Whitfield showcasing speed, and playmaking ability in Jags scrimmage
-
WATCH: Sports2's 1-on-1 with LSU commit and St. James WR Khai Prean
-
Kids donating smoke detectors, helping out pet adoption centers with community service...
Sports Video
-
Southern WR Chandler Whitfield showcasing speed, and playmaking ability in Jags scrimmage
-
WATCH: Sports2's 1-on-1 with LSU commit and St. James WR Khai Prean
-
WATCH: LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier talks to media about fall camp
-
WATCH: LSU QB Jayden Daniels talks fall camp
-
LSU QB Myles Brennan quitting football, not at practice Monday morning