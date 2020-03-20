84°
State prison lieutenant charged with malfeasance, allegedly sent money to inmate
ST. GABRIEL - A guard at the Elayn Hunt state prison was arrested for malfeasance Friday.
Sources tell WBRZ that Angela White was charged with a count of malfeasance in office after it was discovered money was transferred from White's phone to an inmate's account.
White was not booked into the jail due to precautions being taken because of the coronavirus. Non-violent offenders are currently being issued summonses rather than being booked.
Records show White is a Lieutenant at the prison. Her employment status is unknown at this time.
