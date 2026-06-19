State Police Superintendent Robert Hodges retiring in fall; Landry names Lt. Col. Frank Besson as new LSP head

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana State Police Superintendent Robert P. Hodges is stepping down as head of the agency, he said in a statement Friday.

Hodges, LSP's 27th superintendent, has served 31 years as a Louisiana State Police Trooper.

"Since being appointed Superintendent in 2024, our agency has modernized its law enforcement tools and technologies, reformed its approach to proactive public safety operations, and built strong partnerships among all law enforcement agencies – local, state, and federal," he said.

Hodges said that he has notified Gov. Jeff Landry that he intends to retire in the fall. Shortly after Hodges announced his retirement, the governor said that Lt. Col. Frank Besson will transition into the role of superintendent.

"I look forward to working with him as we continue our mission to build a safer Louisiana for all," Landry said in a statement on social media.

Besson, originally from Grand Isle, started working with the Louisiana State Police in 1999 as a Patrol Trooper assigned to Troop C in Houma. He is a graduate of the FBI National Academy.