State Police second-in-command retires amid investigation into Ronald Greene cover-up

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana State Police Lt. Colonel Doug Cain, who's faced scrutiny for his actions at the agency amid an internal investigation into Ronald Greene's in-custody death, has retired.

State Police confirmed Friday that Cain had submitted his retirement request, though it had not been finalized.

State Police Superintendent Lamar Davis placed Cain on paid leave in April while the agency investigated the circumstances surrounding the "sanitization" of Cain's department phone. The deletion of Cain's phone records was first uncovered by Chris Nakamoto and The WBRZ Investigative Unit earlier this year.

WBRZ learned that Cain turned in his phone sometime in February 2020 while the agency was still investigating Greene's death. Department-issued phones are typically turned over and wiped when a trooper leaves the agency. However, records showed Cain's device was turned in while offering no particular reason for the device to be sanitized.

Back in March, Cain was grilled by a bi-partisan committee of legislators looking into apparent efforts by State Police to cover up Greene's death. Cain dodged most of their questions, citing an internal probe into his phone activity.

Members of the committee were frustrated that Cain only told them about that internal investigation the evening before the lieutenant colonel was scheduled to testify at the State Capitol hearing.

"This is the opposite of transparency," Rep. Tanner Magee said the day of Cain's testimony. "Y'all had all this time... and y'all did nothing on the issue. We start talking about it, wanting to know some answers on it, and then conveniently you conduct an investigation so you can come in here and say, 'I can't talk about it.'"

Cain said the internal affairs investigation was first launched March 4, a little more than two weeks before the hearing. On Friday, the Louisiana Inspector General's Office confirmed it was conducting its own investigation into the sanitization of devices at State Police.