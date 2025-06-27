89°
State Police: Prairieville woman killed in single-vehicle crash on La. 22
SORRENTO - A 21-year-old woman died after a single-vehicle crash on La. 22 early Friday morning, Louisiana State Police said.
Shelby Molea, 21, died after her vehicle failed to negotiate a left-hand curve on La. 22. She then drove off the right side of the roadway, entering a ditch and overturning. Molea was not wearing a seatbelt and ejected from the vehicle, troopers said.
Molea was pronounced dead on the scene.
