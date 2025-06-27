89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

State Police: Prairieville woman killed in single-vehicle crash on La. 22

1 hour 4 minutes 12 seconds ago Friday, June 27 2025 Jun 27, 2025 June 27, 2025 3:39 PM June 27, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

SORRENTO - A 21-year-old woman died after a single-vehicle crash on La. 22 early Friday morning, Louisiana State Police said.

Shelby Molea, 21, died after her vehicle failed to negotiate a left-hand curve on La. 22. She then drove off the right side of the roadway, entering a ditch and overturning. Molea was not wearing a seatbelt and ejected from the vehicle, troopers said.

Trending News

Molea was pronounced dead on the scene.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days