83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

State Police: Pedestrian killed after being struck twice on Hooper Road near Governor Claiborne Drive

1 hour 48 minutes 52 seconds ago Saturday, April 19 2025 Apr 19, 2025 April 19, 2025 2:47 PM April 19, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - A 72-year-old man died after being struck by two separate vehicles while trying to cross Hooper Road, Louisiana State Police said.

Troopers said 72-year-old Patrick Dooley was trying to cross the eastbound lanes of Hooper Road near Governor Claiborne Drive. Dooley entered the left lane and was struck by a Toyota Camry, and after the initial impact, was struck a second time by a GMC Yukon.

Dooley was pronounced dead on the scene. A child passenger in the Camry had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital, but all other occupants of both vehicles were uninjured. Impairment is not suspected in this case.

Trending News

No charges are pending at this time.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days