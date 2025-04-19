State Police: Pedestrian killed after being struck twice on Hooper Road near Governor Claiborne Drive

BATON ROUGE - A 72-year-old man died after being struck by two separate vehicles while trying to cross Hooper Road, Louisiana State Police said.

Troopers said 72-year-old Patrick Dooley was trying to cross the eastbound lanes of Hooper Road near Governor Claiborne Drive. Dooley entered the left lane and was struck by a Toyota Camry, and after the initial impact, was struck a second time by a GMC Yukon.

Dooley was pronounced dead on the scene. A child passenger in the Camry had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital, but all other occupants of both vehicles were uninjured. Impairment is not suspected in this case.

No charges are pending at this time.