61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

State Police: One dead in crash along I-10 'Devil's Triangle' in Port Allen

42 minutes 6 seconds ago Friday, April 01 2022 Apr 1, 2022 April 01, 2022 8:21 PM April 01, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

PORT ALLEN - One person is dead after a crash involving an 18-wheeler along I-10 Friday evening.

State Police said the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on I-10 East before LA 415 — the same stretch of road known as the "Devil's Triangle," where a truck driver was killed in a major crash last week.

A picture from the scene shows a vehicle crashed underneath the back of an 18-wheeler.

No more information was immediately available.

Trending News

This is a developing story.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days