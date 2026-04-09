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United Cajun Navy joins search for Baton Rouge man last seen in along I-10 in Florida in March

2 hours 37 minutes 54 seconds ago Thursday, April 09 2026 Apr 9, 2026 April 09, 2026 6:40 AM April 09, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The United Cajun Navy has joined the search for a Baton Rouge man last seen in Florida in March.

Grant Brignac was last seen leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident on I-10 near mile marker 18 in Santa Rosa County, Florida, on March 25. Brignac is 5’11”, approximately 160 lbs. and has brown hair and blue eyes. 

According to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office, Brignac has schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

"Grant’s disappearance is not about wrongdoing; he needs help," the United Cajun Navy said. "Grant may be disoriented and vulnerable, so every moment matters. If you’re in the Florida Panhandle or nearby, please check your security cameras, property, outbuildings, or wooded areas. Even small details could make a difference."

Anyone with information about Brignac's disappearance is asked to call the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office at 850-983-1190 or the Baton Rouge Police at 225-389-4862.

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