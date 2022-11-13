Latest Weather Blog
State Police: Man, 23, killed when car rear-ended him at stop light Saturday night
ZACHARY - A man was killed when a car slammed into his vehicle at a stop light on US 61 late Saturday night.
State Police said the three-vehicle crash happened shortly before 11 p.m. at the intersection of US 61 (Blues Highway) and LA 64 (Mount Pleasant Road) in Zachary. It claimed the life of 23-year-old John Anthony Dante' Daniels.
Troopers said David Weller was speeding southbound on US 61 when he rear-ended Daniels' stopped car at a red light, causing it to slam into the truck in front of him.
Daniels was wearing a seatbelt but died at the scene. Weller was also properly restrained, and he was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries. It's unclear if the driver of the pickup truck was wearing a seatbelt, but he sustained minor injuries, police say.
Toxicology samples were taken from all drivers as part of an ongoing investigation.
