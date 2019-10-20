State Police investigating two separate fatal crashes that occurred within 30 minutes

BATON ROUGE: State Police is investigating two separate crashes that occurred in the capital area within 30 minutes.

The first happed in Jackson around 10 p.m. Saturday at LA Hwy 952 north of Miller Road in East Feliciana Parish.

The wreck took the life of 37-year-old Reggie Green.

Troopers report the crash happened as Green was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado southbound on LA Hwy 952. For an unknown reason, the Chevrolet ran off of the roadway to the right and struck a tree bordering the roadway.

Green was pronounced dead on the scene. Impairment is suspected to be a factor on the part of Green, and a toxicology sample is pending.

This crash remains under investigation.

The second happened in Plaquemine around 10:30 p.m. on LA Hwy 75 south of Jack Miller’s Landing in Iberville Parish.

The wreck took the life of 60-year-old Clifton Carline.

Troopers report the crash happened as Carline was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Colorado southbound on LA Hwy 75. For unknown reasons, the Chevrolet ran off the roadway to the right. The vehicle then crossed back over the roadway, exited to the left and struck a tree.

Carline was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Impairment is unknown at this time, but a toxicology sample is pending.

This crash remains under investigation.