State Police investigating two fatal crashes Monday evening

State Police are investigating two fatal crashes that happened in Livingston Parish and Pointe Coupee Parish Monday evening.

The first crash happened on I-12 in Holden around 6:45 p.m.. Edward Mathis, 61, of Dickinson, Texas, was driving an 18-wheeler when, for unknown reasons, he veered off the roadway and hit multiple trees. The truck was fully engulfed in flames, and Mathis died from his injuries. Due to the severity of the crash, it was not immediately clear whether Mathis was intoxicated or wearing a seatbelt.

The second crash happened on LA-415 at Driftwood Drive in Pointe Coupee Parish. Brenton Pickett, 39, of Livonia, was driving a Chevrolet Silverado on LA-415 when it left the road and overturned.

Pickett was unrestrained and was thrown from the vehicle. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

"Troopers wish to remind motorists to always make responsible choices when driving: avoid impairment, fatigue, and distractions. Follow traffic laws and ensure everyone in the vehicle is properly restrained. While not all crashes are preventable, simple precautions like these can save lives," Louisiana State Police said.