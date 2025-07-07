81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
I-12 Eastbound shut down near Holden exit after 18-wheeler caught fire

2 hours 11 minutes 22 seconds ago Monday, July 07 2025 Jul 7, 2025 July 07, 2025 6:55 PM July 07, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Evie Richard

HOLDEN — Both lanes of I-12 Eastbound closed Monday evening after an 18-wheeler caught on fire before the Holden exit. 

Pictures sent to WBRZ around 6:40 p.m. show the 18-wheeler off the road, engulfed in flames. 

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, a large portion of the surrounding woods is on fire. Congestion is approaching Satsuma. 

No information about injuries has been released. 

WBRZ is still working to gather details about what caused the wreck. 

Motorists are advised to use an alternate route. 

