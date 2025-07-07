81°
I-12 Eastbound shut down near Holden exit after 18-wheeler caught fire
HOLDEN — Both lanes of I-12 Eastbound closed Monday evening after an 18-wheeler caught on fire before the Holden exit.
Pictures sent to WBRZ around 6:40 p.m. show the 18-wheeler off the road, engulfed in flames.
According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, a large portion of the surrounding woods is on fire. Congestion is approaching Satsuma.
No information about injuries has been released.
WBRZ is still working to gather details about what caused the wreck.
Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.
