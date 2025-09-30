80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

State Police investigating after fatal shooting involving state trooper in Ascension Parish

4 hours 25 minutes 18 seconds ago Tuesday, September 30 2025 Sep 30, 2025 September 30, 2025 5:26 AM September 30, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

ST. AMANT — Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal shooting involving a state trooper that happened early Tuesday morning in St. Amant. 

Around 2 a.m., Louisiana State Police Force Investigation Unit detectives began investigating the shooting. 

According to LSP, a trooper initiated a traffic stop at the corner of La. 431 and La. 935. During the traffic stop, the trooper "discharged his service weapon," resulting in one person being taken to the hospital before being later pronounced dead. 

The trooper was uninjured, officials added.

Ascension Parish deputies were also called to the scene as they rerouted traffic along La. 431. Stringer Bridge northbound, Cannon Road and Bayou Narcisse at La. 431 were all closed.

Among the areas affected by the road closures was St. Amant High School, whose entrance on La. 431 was blocked.  

"All buses, students, parents, and staff will be directed to enter campus from Churchpoint Road," school district officials said. "Bus pickup times may be delayed. For students and families driving to school, please follow guidance from the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office and the Louisiana State Police regarding alternative routes."

Trending News

School officials added that late arrivals on Tuesday morning would be excused.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days