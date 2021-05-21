State Police investigate deputy-involved shooting in Sorrento

ASCENSION PARISH - The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office (APSO) confirmed Friday that a deputy-involved shooting occurred overnight in Sorrento.

Officials say it was around midnight when at least one shot was fired in Sorrento's River Ridge Subdivision and one person was hit by the gunfire.

The wounded individual was taken to an area hospital, and confirmation of their condition is pending.

Though an initial investigation into the incident was carried out by APSO, the case was handed over to Louisiana State Police, who are now leading an investigation into the shooting.

At this time, details related to the incident are scant, but WBRZ is in contact with authorities and reporting developments as the case continues to unfold.