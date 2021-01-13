Latest Weather Blog
State Police investigate deadly deputy-involved shooting in Terrebonne Parish
MONTEGUT - A deadly Tuesday (Jan. 12) afternoon deputy-involved shooting in Terrebonne Parish is being investigated by Louisiana State Police (LSP), officials say.
At the request of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office (TPSO), the LSP Bureau of Investigations is reviewing a shooting that occurred at the scene of a reported 'aggravated assault' involving a man with a rifle on Mimosa Lane in the community of Montegut.
Detectives from the Houma field office accompanied TPSO deputies to the Mimosa Lane incident where they encountered the armed man and attempted to negotiate with him.
But officials say the man began to fire at law enforcement. Deputies responded by returning fire and struck the suspect. The wounded man was rushed to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
Police say no one else was injured during the encounter.
LSP reports that it is in the process of thoroughly investigating the deadly shooting.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
VP Mike Pence rejects Trump removal; House majority vote required today
-
Gov. Edwards keeps La under current restrictions
-
State Police, Capitol ramp up security ahead of Inauguration Day
-
House poised to impeach President Trump
-
Acting Attorney General issues warning to any planning civil unrest ahead of...
Sports Video
-
Bryce and Brock Brown leading the charge towards a state title for...
-
Southern basketball working through COVID plagued season
-
Brusly baseball boasting three coaches with professional experience
-
Scotlandville routs Crescent City in Battle on the Bluff tournament
-
Marcus Freeman departs Baton Rouge after LSU football interview