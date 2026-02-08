Chasity Martinez wins special election for District 60 State Representative seat

PLAQUEMINE - Democrat Chasity Martinez won the District 60 seat in the Louisiana House of Representatives, according to complete but unofficial results.

The seat, which includes Assumption and Iberville parishes, was left open after Democrat Chad Brown resigned from the position following his appointment as commissioner of the Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control.

Unofficial results from the Secretary of State show Martinez, from the Iberville Parish Council, with 62% of the vote, and Republican Brad Daigle, from the Greater Baton Rouge Port Commission, with 38% of the vote.

Unofficial turnout was 27.5%, according to the Secretary of State's website.