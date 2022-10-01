84°
State Police: Denham Springs man killed after truck crashed, overturned on I-49

Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

NATCHITOCHES PARISH - A Denham Springs man was killed after a crash on I-49 Saturday morning.

State Police said the crash happened on I-49 North, just south of Natchitoches, around 6 a.m. It claimed the life of 26-year-old Nicholas Bernard.

Troopers said Bernard was driving a pickup truck on the interstate when he traveled off the roadway and into the median. The truck then crashed into a guardrail and flipped over.

Bernard was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He died at the scene, according to police. A passenger in the truck was wearing a seatbelt, and they were transported to a hospital with moderate injuries.

Troopers said a toxicology sample was taken from Bernard as part of an ongoing crash investigation.

