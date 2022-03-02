State Police demote trooper over inappropriate partying with LSU Tiger Band

BATON ROUGE- Louisiana State Police demoted a longtime sergeant with two decades on the force after their administrative investigation substantiated findings that he violated numerous policies.

In WBRZ's five months of reporting, an editorial decision was made not to name the trooper until the investigation concluded. With the investigation complete and findings substantiated, Thomas Noto has been identified as the trooper involved.

In October, an LSU band member reported after the Mississippi State Game that Noto gave band members alcohol and groped her. LSU immediately launched a Title IX investigation and alerted Louisiana State Police.

During the investigation, State Police Colonel Lamar Davis said, "This is extremely concerning for all of us. This impacts not only our agency but it impacts our community and any potential victims. Anytime we have that, that's a major concern of mine."

Five months later, the WBRZ Investigative Unit confirmed that State Police sustained the following violations against Noto: conformance to laws, use of intoxicants, conduct unbecoming, neglect of duty, and violating policies for escorts for athletic events.

Noto was also removed as the LSU band's escort.

"My client felt like there was a situation where a line was crossed, that's why she reported it," Sherman Mack, attorney for the band member involved, said.

Mack told WBRZ he did not receive any calls from State Police and neither did his client. Instead, they learned of Noto's discipline from the WBRZ Investigative Unit.

State Police conducted the administrative investigation, and Mississippi authorities launched a criminal investigation. Mack said the band member wants to put this behind her now as they continue evaluating their legal options.

"From the beginning, my client has not wanted any ill will or wanted to ruin anyone's life," Mack said. "At this point, as far as what we know, she's satisfied with the steps LSU has taken."

Noto was hired 22 years ago and was earning about $102,000 at the time he was demoted. Noto still has the ability to appeal his demotion before the Louisiana State Police Commission.

Mississippi authorities did not return calls seeking comment about the criminal investigation.