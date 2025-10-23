53°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
State Police cancels AMBER Alert for 5-month-old taken from New Orleans home after boy is found safe

Thursday, October 23 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - State Police canceled an AMBER Alert issued Wednesday night for a 5-month-old boy who was abducted from his New Orleans home. 

LSP said the baby boy was with his mother in their home on Washington Street when his non-custodial father, Braydon Nix, came in the home and abducted the child. 

State Police said Nix assaulted the mother and left on foot with the baby around 6:45 p.m. The AMBER Alert was issued at 11:33 p.m. A little more than an hour later, the boy was found safe.

Nix is approximately 6’3” tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a khaki jacket, black shirt, green cargo pants, and khaki tennis shoes. 

Anyone with information about Nix should call 911. 

