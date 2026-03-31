Baton Rouge police use drone to help arrest peeping tom suspect

BATON ROUGE - A drone helped Baton Rouge Police track down an accused peeping tom.

Jeremiah Celestine was picked up on March 20 on several charges, including unauthorized entry into a dwelling, burglary of a dwelling, operating a place of prostitution and peeping tom.

Court records show Celestine has a history of aggravated burglary, rape charges and obscenity dating back 15 years.

Commander Dustin Conde, who is over BRPD's drone unit, said the technology allows officers to monitor suspects without being detected. The drones are equipped with thermal imaging that can detect body heat.

"So at night, the suspect's glowing from body heat, and they can get an eye on the suspect and arrange a perimeter and have it all set up before the suspect even knows we're there," Conde said.

Celestine was arrested in the Midcity area. According to an arrest warrant, Celestine had been observed on multiple surveillance cameras in the area peeping into windows and attempting to enter residences.

Celestine allegedly stole a trackable BRPD vehicle and a Bluetooth speaker with a trackable device. That's when BRPD says they deployed a drone in the area and observed the defendant enter and burglarize several unlocked vehicles. When located by BRPD, he allegedly tried to run away but was caught by a K-9.

One victim believes the drone's usefulness is clear in her case; the technology helped catch someone in the act of a crime. At the same time, she has concerns that the use of the drones could also violate constitutional rights.

Police say the drones follow all the same rules as an officer on the ground.

"We don't search anything that doesn't have a warrant or reasonable suspicion or probable cause, the drones follow all the laws," Conde said.

Currently, Celestine is being held without bond.