State Police announces new commander for Troop A
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana State Police announced that Captain Bryan Lee will be the new commander of Troop A, which is headquartered in Baton Rouge.
Captain Lee is taking the reigns from Captain Lanny Bergeron, who is retiring after 31 years with LSP. Bergeron has headed the agency since March 2024.
Captain Lee was most recently the commander of LSP's Professional Standards and Compliance unit.
