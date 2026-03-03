76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

State officials say new investment redefines 'how Louisiana competes for major economic projects'

4 hours 6 minutes 50 seconds ago Tuesday, March 03 2026 Mar 3, 2026 March 03, 2026 6:59 AM March 03, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — On Tuesday, Gov. Jeff Landry and LED Secretary Susan Bourgeois are expected to announce a state investment that they say will redefine "how Louisiana competes for major economic projects."

Landry and Bourgeois, as well as legislative leadership, will meet in the Governor's Press Room in the State Capitol at 2:30 p.m. to announce the economic development.

WBRZ will stream the news conference on Facebook and YouTube. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days