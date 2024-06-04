State officials announce plans for beautification efforts for New Orleans ahead of SuperBowl LIX

NEW ORLEANS - In a press conference hosted by Gov. Jeff Landry, the governor himself as well as city and state officials outlined some plans to use Super Bowl LIX as a way to draw people and businesses to New Orleans.

"My intention is that we use this event as a test on the adjustments we need to the overall procedures that will help us appropriate funds into the right hands and to make sure that those funds are spent correctly and effectively," Landry said.

You can watch the full conference below.

"I want to assure the NFL," he continued, "that by the time we put this Super Bowl on, New Orleans will be one of the safest cities in the country."

How will city officials and state government accomplish that?

New Orleans mayor Latoya Cantrell says the Downtown Development District team has laid out "an expansive plan" to revitalize the downtown experience. The NOPD is moving into new headquarters across the street from the Ceasars Superdome.

The DOTD has 67 projects in mind to improve transportation around the city between now and February, including Betrand Street near the LSU New Orleans campus. Lighting and sidewalks are also areas officials hope to make improvements.

Officials said, as public safety is a priority, the issue of homelessness in New Orleans is something being addressed. Three encampments around the city have reportedly been addressed, and the primary goal, according to officials, is to rehome the individuals living there and make sure the infrastructure remains unaffected.

Landry said the upcoming Taylor Swift concert in the Superdome will serve as a sort of litmus test to see what projects may need to be expedited or prioritized ahead of the Super Bowl in February.