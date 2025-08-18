State legislators award $1 million to state food banks to expand purchase of local produce, proteins

BATON ROUGE — The state legislature has awarded the statewide organization over Louisiana's five regional food banks $1 million to expand the purchase of locally grown produce and proteins.

The funds for Feeding Louisiana were approved Aug. 8 by the Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget as part of the state’s ongoing commitment to strengthening food access and supporting Louisiana farmers.

Feeding Louisiana utilized $2.5 million in state funding to purchase food from 82 Louisiana farmers, delivering nutritious, locally sourced products to every parish in the state between 2023 and 2024, the group said. All of these funds were used exclusively for food purchase, officials said.

“This funding helps us feed more families while creating reliable markets for Louisiana’s small and mid-sized farmers,” Executive Director of Feeding Louisiana Pat R. Van Burkleo said. “We’re grateful for the Legislature’s continued trust in our work and we are proud to deliver proven results across all 64 parishes.”

Food purchased with this funding will be distributed through Feeding Louisiana’s five-member food banks:

- Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans and Acadiana

- Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank

- Food Bank of Central Louisiana

- Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana

- Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana