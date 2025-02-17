State lawmakers pushing for Washington Street exit closure by December

BATON ROUGE - Last week, LaDOTD workers handed out flyers to those living near the Washington Street exit, alerting them it could soon be shut down. Monday, lawmakers said they want the exit blocked off by December.

WBRZ has been reporting on a potential Washington Street exit since 2016 when the Terrace Avenue exit was still just a mock-up on poster board. The difference now is that approval for the Washington St. exit closure is in the hands of the federal government.

State Rep. Dixon McMakin, R-Baton Rouge, referred to the area on the interstate as the 'devil's triangle.' He says it's a spot for frequent wrecks and a cause for delays.

He says drivers attempting the risky exit cross up to three lanes in a few seconds to make a clean exit. If the ramp is closed, drivers coming from the previous on-ramp would have an additional 300 feet to merge with ongoing traffic.

"I think the challenges have always been that some people still use the exit, but we have to relay to people the dangers you have coming from I-110 over," McMakin said.

The closure will not physically remove the ramp. Instead, the plan is to close the ramp with barriers, and full removal will happen with the I-10 widening project. McMakin says there are other projects he wants done too: striping work, removing the exit signage, and improvements to Lorri Burges Avenue.

Transportation Secretary Joe Donahue says other projects will also cut commute time for drivers, especially those crossing the Mississippi River Bridge.

"Of course, we've got the I-10 widening project going on here in Baton Rouge," Donahue said. "We do have the new Mississippi River Bridge South that's going to be located in Iberville Parish."

When the exit closes, traffic will be redirected to the Terrace Avenue exit and the Nicholson, Highland exit.

Another challenge: the Federal Highway Administration has to approve the closure order and make sure it is in line with the provisions of the National Environmental Policy Act.