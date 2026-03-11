State health department temporarily closes East Baton Rouge Health Unit location

BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Department of Health has temporarily closed its East Baton Rouge Health Unit as it looks for a new location.

The department said it closed the site at 353 N. 12th St. while it works with the mayor's office to "identify a suitable site that meets operational and building compliance requirements." The department did not clarify what problems there were with the now-closed location.

With the only LDH Health Unit location in East Baton Rouge Parish now closed, the department says those in need of Health Unit services — including immunizations, reproductive health services and tuberculosis testing — can go to locations in other parishes. To find the nearest Health Unit to you, click here.

"Businesses needing retail food or sewage permits from OPH’s Sanitarian Services and funeral home directors needing death certificates can also call 225-342-1212 or visit LDH at the Bienville Building, 628 N. 4th Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70802," LDH said.

No timeline was given for the estimated duration of the closure.