State gov reminds hunters to practice social distancing as turkey hunting season begins

With the start of turkey hunting season only a few days away, Louisiana's Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is reminding hunters to practice social distancing at all times.

They're also urging hunters who plan to hunt on state wildlife management areas (WMAs) to keep in mind that a free self-clearing permit is required for all activities on WMAs.

The check-in portion must be completed before each day’s activity. The check-out portion must be carried by each person while on the WMA and must be completed upon exiting the WMA.

The LDWF WMA Check In/Check Out App allows users to check in and check out electronically via their smart device or web portal.

Paper permits for checking in and checking out remain available at the WMAs permit stations. However, the LDWF WMA Check In/Check Out App eliminates the need for handling paper and is a good social distancing practice during the coronavirus pandemic.

Turkey hunting season officially kicks off Saturday, April 4 and those interested in obtaining a hunting license can click here.

Turkey tags can be printed online by logging into LDWF’s license website and can be printed on any 81/2 x 11 printer to be used as a valid tag.

Turkey hunting in Area A runs from April 4-May 3, Area B from April 4-26 and Area C from April 4-19.

For more information on turkey hunting in Louisiana, go to https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/subhome/turkey.