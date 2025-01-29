75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

State gives DOTD additional $3M for litter cleanup along interstates

3 hours 10 minutes 42 seconds ago Wednesday, January 29 2025 Jan 29, 2025 January 29, 2025 12:20 PM January 29, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - State lawmakers have awarded the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development an additional $3 million to continue their effort to clean up areas alongside interstates. 

DOTD said the new funding will add to the millions of dollars that the department already spends to keep the medians cleared. In 2024, DOTD spent $13.6M for litter pickup along interstates. 

Trending News

Along with trash cleanup, the money will be used to pay for grass cutting services along Interstates 10, 12, 20, 110 and 610. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days