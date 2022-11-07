State expected to answer questions about infant's overdose death Monday

BATON ROUGE - The Department of Children and Family Services is expected to take questions Monday related to the death of 1-year-old J'ahrei Paul, who died from an apparent drug overdose a week ago.

Paul was pronounced dead after being rushed to a hospital Oct. 31, and the coroner's office revealed days later that the infant died from fentanyl poisoning. It's still unclear as of Monday how the drug ended up in the child's system. A police investigation is ongoing.

Ja'Mira Paul, the boy's mother, was jailed in Texas at the time and tells WBRZ her son was in the care of his father, Charles Lee. She says Lee called a family member after J'ahrei fell ill on Halloween, and the infant's grandmother had someone drive to Lee's apartment to pick up the child and take him to a hospital.

After J'ahrei was dropped off at the hospital, family claims Lee left Ja'Mira's other two children with their aunt and then disappeared.

Police have not said whether they're looking at the infant's father as a suspect in the case.

On Saturday, the Department of Children and Family Services addressed reports that they'd already been warned about the child's living conditions prior to his death. The department acknowledged that it received a complaint about the boy's mother, who was still in jail, using marijuana around her kids but said there were no other reports of abuse.

The department also said it previously investigated Ja'Mira Paul for using marijuana while she was pregnant but claims there were no reports suggesting that J'ahrei was in imminent danger before his death.

While looking into J'ahrei's case, DCFS says the supervisor working it submitted a notice about her impending resignation just days before the infant died. The department also noted that worker's manager was on sick leave Oct. 28, the same day the employee reportedly sent an email saying she'd had no contact in J'ahrei's case. That manager returned to work Oct. 31, the day J'ahrei died.

DCFS says it plans to answer questions from reporters about the case Monday morning.