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LSU sororities and fraternities partner with Habitat for Humanity to build home for Baton Rouge family

1 hour 32 minutes 7 seconds ago Sunday, March 22 2026 Mar 22, 2026 March 22, 2026 6:58 PM March 22, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Habitat for Humanity partnered with LSU's sororities and fraternities as a part of the university's 20th annual Greek Week build. 

Working alongside the nonprofit since 2004, LSU students built a home for a Baton Rouge family in the Gardere area.

Students Kaitlyn Story and Annie McConn said the most fulfilling part of Greek Week is seeing the impact students can have on the Baton Rouge community. 

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There will be a home dedication ceremony next week. 

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