State agencies, local companies open their doors to residents, workers affected by Roseland explosion

ROSELAND — State agencies and local companies have begun to open their doors to residents and workers affected by the massive explosion that left Roseland covered in ash and oil on fire over the weekend.

Smitty's Supply caught fire and exploded Friday afternoon. An evacuation zone remains in effect in the Tangipahoa Parish town. Firefighters are still on the scene working the still-burning explosion, but 90% of the fire has been contained.

Environmental Protection Agency officials have taken the lead in determining the cause of the fire.

In the aftermath of the explosion, the Amite Subway is offering a free meal to first responders and evacuees. The free six-inch classic sandwich and small fountain drink are available at the West Oak Street location. The deal ends Monday. The Louisiana Workforce Commission's Rapid Response Team is working with Geaux Jobs to support the workers displaced from the Smitty's facility.

Workers can visit the Worker Transition Center in Hammond from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. this week for assistance with resumes, work registration, application assistance and more.