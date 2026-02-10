Stassi says he is seeking fifth term as Iberville Parish Sheriff after chief deputy says he is running

PLAQUEMINE — Sheriff Brett Stassi said Tuesday that he intends to run for reelection in 2027, one day after Chief Deputy Ronnie Hebert abruptly retired and announced his intentions to run for sheriff.

Stassi, who ran unopposed to be reelected sheriff in 2023, announced his reelection bid during a news conference on Tuesday about Pursuit Alert, a new software designed to notify the public about pursuits and other traffic incidents. Stassi is currently in his fourth four-year term.

Stassi appointed Hebert as chief criminal deputy in 2022.