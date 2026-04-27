Starwood Court duplex near Gardere Lane catches fire; St. George Fire says it was caused by air fryer

ST. GEORGE — A duplex on Starwood Court near the intersection of Port Drive off Gardere Lane caught fire over the weekend after one of the residents stepped away from an air fryer while cooking.

The fire, which was reported around 3:09 p.m. on Sunday, started in the kitchen of the single-story duplex. It took St. George firefighters minutes to put out the fire.

Fire officials said that they contained the flames to the kitchen.

No injuries were reported, with all residents outside the home when crews arrived. The occupants of the home were alerted to the fire by smoke alarms, St. George Fire officials said.