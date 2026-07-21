Metro Council member Aaron Moak announces run for Central mayor

CENTRAL - Metro Council member Aaron Moak announced that he is running for mayor of Central.

Moak, who served three terms on the Central City Council and two on the East Baton Rouge Metro Council, called Central his "heritage."

"As a 5th-generation resident, my roots run deep in this soil, and my commitment to our community is lifelong," Moak said.

Moak, who represents District 4 on the Metro Council, was elected in 2020 and took office in 2021.

Metro Council seats are not up for reelection until 2028. Should Moak be elected mayor in November, an interim council member would need to be appointed to fill his seat within 20 days. A special election then would take place in April to fill the seat through the end of the term.

The qualifying window for the Nov. 3 election opens Aug. 5 and closes Aug. 7.