Election officials alert voters about what changes to expect ahead of weekend election

BATON ROUGE — As polls in Louisiana prepare for Saturday’s primary election, officials ask for patience as some voting procedures have changed since the state’s last election day.

Louisiana switched to a closed party primary system and eliminated the independent party. Now, former independent voters are registered as “No Party.”

Under the closed primary system, voters can only select a candidate registered under the same political party. No party voters will need to choose a Democratic, Republican, or No Party ballot.

“Whatever choice they make in tomorrow’s election will carry them through the runoff,” Steve Raborn, with the East Baton Rouge Registrar of Voters’ Office, said.

Raborn emphasizes that it is important for No Party voters to be aware of the change on Election Day.

He said it's important for voters to keep in mind that the state’s U.S. House of Representatives race has been canceled and will be moved to later this year after the U.S. Supreme Court invalidated Louisiana’s current congressional district map.