32°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

St. Vincent de Paul extending shelter hours to get people off the streets ahead of freezing temps

1 hour 22 minutes 56 seconds ago Wednesday, February 19 2025 Feb 19, 2025 February 19, 2025 6:16 PM February 19, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul will be extending their hours to 8 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday to help residents experiencing homelessness get inside and out of freezing conditions. 

The mayor's office said Baton Rouge Police officers will transport people to the shelter if needed. To get in contact with BRPD, call (225) 389 2000.

Trending News

To see the latest Storm Station forecast, click here. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days