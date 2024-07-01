95°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Deputies looking for suspect in Covington armed robbery

2 hours 22 minutes 53 seconds ago Monday, July 01 2024 Jul 1, 2024 July 01, 2024 3:43 PM July 01, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Dylan Meche

COVINGTON— The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect who robbed a man at gunpoint while using an ATM in Covington Friday night. 

Deputies say the suspect, described as a black male in dark clothes wearing a mask, approached the victim just before 10 p.m. outside a bank along Highway 21. He demanded money from the victim before leaving in a dark colored sedan. 

Investigators believe the crime is connected to similar armed robberies at ATMs around the Mandeville area last week. 

Trending News

The Sheriff's Office says they are working to get video from the area. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days