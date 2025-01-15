55°
St. Tammany Parish K9 has last radio call before retirement
SLIDELL - A K9 who served with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office received one last radio call commemorating his service before his retirement.
Zarik, a K9 who served six years with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, served his last tour on Jan. 9, 2025.
"Go enjoy being a dog, Zarik. Good boy," the dispatcher said at the end of the call.
Watch the full call here:
