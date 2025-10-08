81°
Latest Weather Blog
St. Tammany Parish Councilwoman announces U.S. Senate bid, will challenge Bill Cassidy
BATON ROUGE — St. Tammany Parish Councilwoman Kathy Seiden announced that she will challenge Sen. Bill Cassidy for his U.S. Senate seat next year.
In her announcement video, Seiden criticized Cassidy's vote to convict President Donald Trump during his second impeachment in 2021 and pitched herself as an "outsider."
State Treasurer John Fleming, State Sen. Blake Miguez and Public Service Commissioner Eric Skrmetta are also challenging Cassidy.
Trending News
The GOP primary election is set for April 18.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man arrested after shot fired during argument near Albany
-
St. Tammany Parish Councilwoman announces U.S. Senate bid, will challenge Bill Cassidy
-
Report: Ex-pediatrician guilty of possession of child porn gets 10 years in...
-
Derrick Groves, last of 10 inmates who escaped NOLA jail, captured in...
-
Tesla offers cheaper versions of 2 electric vehicles in bid to win...