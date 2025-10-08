St. Tammany Parish Councilwoman announces U.S. Senate bid, will challenge Bill Cassidy

BATON ROUGE — St. Tammany Parish Councilwoman Kathy Seiden announced that she will challenge Sen. Bill Cassidy for his U.S. Senate seat next year.

In her announcement video, Seiden criticized Cassidy's vote to convict President Donald Trump during his second impeachment in 2021 and pitched herself as an "outsider."

State Treasurer John Fleming, State Sen. Blake Miguez and Public Service Commissioner Eric Skrmetta are also challenging Cassidy.

The GOP primary election is set for April 18.